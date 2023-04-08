Clashes between terrorists, police in Pakistan reflects grim security situation: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): The recent spurt in clashes between terrorists and the police in Pakistan post failure of ceasefire with outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) reflects precarious security situation in the country, which is already struggling with the economic meltdown, according to Pakistan based The Express Tribune newspaper.

According to The Express Tribune, systematic and targeted attacks in major cities have been reignited after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off their ceasefire. Over the past three months, 125 brave policemen have lost their lives in militant attacks in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa alone.

This highlights the need for urgent action to address the rising threat of terrorism. The brave policemen's loss is not just a tragedy for their families but a travesty for the entire nation. These officers put their lives on the line every day to protect their communities and uphold the rule of law. They are the first line of defence against terrorism and extremism, and their sacrifice should not be forgotten.



As per The Express Tribune, the remnants of the War on Terror have come back to haunt us yet again. Peace never seems to prevail and these attacks are a clear indication that militants are fully active, threatening the security and stability of the country. It is imperative that the government come up with a counter-strategy immediately. To mitigate these growing attacks, it is imperative to improve intelligence gathering and sharing among law enforcement agencies.

The police in Pakistan, according to The Express Tribune, should be provided with the latest equipment and training to better protect themselves and carry out duties more effectively. It is equally important to address the root causes of the rising extremism and terrorism. While terrorist movements may germinate from radical events, such as the US intervention in Afghanistan, recruiting and brainwashing new militants become easy when poverty, illiteracy and unemployment prevail.

Apart from government action, community leaders and religious scholars must stand up to promote a message of peace and tolerance to help counter extremist ideologies. Our goal should not just be to prevent future attacks but also to ensure that those responsible for past attacks are brought to justice. (ANI)

