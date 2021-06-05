Clashes in Afghanistan's Baghlan province: 2 Police Chiefs, 6 soldiers killed

Baghlan [Afghanistan], June 5 (ANI): Two police chiefs and six soldiers were killed in an attack by the Taliban terrorists in the Jugla district of the Baghlan province in Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported on Saturday.



According to an anonymous security official speaking to the Afghan broadcaster, the attack started after midnight on Friday and the clashes between the security forces and the Taliban continued until the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gulbuddin, the police chief for Julga district, and Lotful-ul-Haq, the police chief for Burka district of Baghlan, were killed in the clashes. Lotful-ul-Haq, the police chief for Burka, went to Julga district to help security forces in the fight against the Terrorists, the official said.

Violence has remained high in the country as clashes continue between Afghan forces and the Taliban on multiple fronts. Security officials reported clashes between the government forces and the Taliban in at least 10 provinces in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

