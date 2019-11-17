Classes at Hong Kong schools to remain suspended on Monday over 'safety concerns'

Hong Kong, Nov 17 (Xinhua/ANI): The Education Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday announced the extension of the suspension of classes at schools to Monday over safety concerns.

Classes in kindergartens, elementary, middle schools, as well as special schools, are expected to resume as early as Tuesday if circumstances permit, which would be subject to further announcement, the bureau said in a statement.

Schools in Hong Kong have remained closed since last Thursday in the wake of violent protests.

The bureau added that although roads and public transport services have gradually resumed, uncertainties still exist.

They further asked all schools to prepare for Tuesday's class resumption and make contingency measures to meet various emergencies.

The bureau also urged all parties involved to stop violence and appealed to students to remain indoors and not engage in "illegal activities". (Xinhua/ANI)

