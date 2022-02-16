Climate actions need adequate financing, says PM Modi, asks developed countries to fulfil financial commitments

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Noting that successful climate actions need adequate financing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that for sufficient funding, the developed countries need to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer to fulfil climate actions.

"Sustainability requires coordinated action for the global commons. Our efforts have recognised this inter-dependence," said PM Modi during his inaugural address via video message at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit on Wednesday.

"Successful climate actions also need adequate financing. For this, developed countries need to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer," he added.

Underlining that through the International Solar Alliance India's aim is ''One Sun, One World, One Grid'', PM Modi said that the world must work towards ensuring the availability of clean energy from a worldwide grid everywhere at all times. This is the ''whole of the world'' approach that India's values stand for."

The Prime Minister also stressed that environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice.



"Energy requirements of the people of India are expected to nearly double in the next twenty years. Denying this energy would be denying life itself to millions," added PM Modi.

Emphasising that the health of people and the planet are interlinked, PM Modi stressed that Indians have always lived in harmony with nature. "Our culture, rituals, daily practices and numerous harvest festivals demonstrate our strong bonds with nature."

Reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, re-design and re-manufacture have been part of India's cultural ethos, said PM Modi, adding, India will continue to act for climate-resilient policies and practices as we have always done.

The theme for this year's Summit is "Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future."

World Sustainable Development Summit is TERI's annual flagship event. The Summit will discuss a wide range of issues including climate change, sustainable production, energy transitions, global commons and resource security, the statement issued by Prime Minister's Office read on Tuesday.

The three-day summit starting on February 16 will be attended by Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, heads of various intergovernmental organizations, Ministers/ Envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries. (ANI)

