Climate change, green transition focus of India-Sweden innovation day

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 15 (ANI): India and Sweden would observe the eighth Innovation Day on October 26 to discuss various aspects of climate change and the possible solutions to bring green transition.

The online event themed 'Accelerating India-Sweden's Green Transition' is hosted by India Unlimited in association with the Embassy of India in Sweden, Sweden-India Business Council, and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), according to a release.

"The one-day event will be divided into nine parts to discuss various aspects of climate change and the possible solutions to bring green transition," it said.

The release said Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh will be one of the key speakers from India.

The sessions will also include an exchange of ideas over the implementation of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence to introduce climate-friendly solutions.



Robin Sukhia, President, Sweden-India Business Council, said that being part of Sweden-India Innovation Day is an excellent way of staying on top of various collaborations that stakeholders including companies, organizations and academia have between the two countries.

Referring to the challenge of climate change ahead of CoP 26 meeting next month, Tanmaya Lal, Ambassador of India to Sweden and Latvia said that as the world begins to overcome the pandemic and resumes the battle against global warming in earnest, accelerating an inclusive green transition is key.

"This requires innovative solutions for cleaner technologies, circular economy, smart grids, health-tech, AI and digitalisation more than ever. The India Sweden Innovation Day brings together some leading stakeholders who are making this happen," he said.

The event will see sessions around different aspects of a climate change plan, including investments in technology, technology parks, Sweden-India future trends, and opportunities to create and co-create AI infrastructure to foster innovation and support Industry 4.0's vision and mission.

Sanjoo Malhotra, Chief Executive Director, India Unlimited, said that the eighth Innovation Day will be a platform to share common initiatives that India and Sweden intend to undertake for sustainable development and framing action plans to protect the environment. (ANI)

