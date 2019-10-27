Coal mine collapse in China's Sichuan province kills 4 people

Beijing [China], Oct 27 (Sputnik/ANI): Four people were killed and one suffered injuries when a coal mine collapsed in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, Gulin County's government under the administration of Luzhou city said.

At least two people were reported missing in the incident. The incident occurred on Saturday at around 10:37 am local time (02:37 GMT Sunday), when during maintenance work to strengthen the mine's ceiling, it suddenly collapsed, trapping seven people.

Rescuers found bodies of four people, they managed to save another person who is currently in the hospital.

The cause of the collapse is not known. A search operation is underway. (Sputnik/ANI)

