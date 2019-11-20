Collapse of JCPOA will be detrimental to entire world: Iranian President

Tehran [Iran], Nov 20 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) "will be detrimental to the entire world and everybody must pay attention to important issues and the interests of the world."

"It is unprecedented in the international history that the US wants to punish countries that are acting based on the UN resolutions," IRNA quoted the Rouhani as saying during a meeting with Australia's new ambassador to Iran, Lyndall Sachs.

"Standing up to the US sanctions is everybody's duty. We must stand up to the United States' illegal actions and make them understand that everybody must act based on the law," said the Iranian President.

On her part, the new Australian Ambassador said, "We believe that deepening economic and trade relations between Iran and Australia can lay the ground for further development of relations."

The diplomat stated that Australia always supports the JCPOA and they believe that the JCPOA is a tool to establish and develop peace and security in the region.

"Everybody must live up to their commitments under the deal," she said.

JCPOA is referred to as the US-Iran Nuclear Deal, which was clinched in 2015 by Iran, USA, Russia, France, China, UK, Germany, and the European Union.

Britain and Iran, along with Germany, Russia, France, the European Union, and China are the remaining signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal. The Trump-led US government withdrew from the deal last year, terming it as defective at its core. (ANI)

