Colombia reports 11,381 new COVID-19 cases

Bogota [Colombia], April 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia registered 11,381 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 2,479,617, the ministry of health and social protection said Wednesday.

The country also reported 243 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 64,767, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, a total of 2,578,601 citizens have been vaccinated in the South American country, and 471,789 of them have received a second jab.

Colombian President Ivan Duque announced on Sunday new restrictive measures for several cities where COVID-19 cases are on the rise, adding that occupancy of intensive care units is over 70 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)