Colombo asks Imran Khan govt to expedite compensation to kin of slain Sri Lankan national

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 10 (ANI): Sri Lanka Foreign Minister G L Peiris had a meeting with the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Colombo Tanvir Ahmad on Thursday to discuss the matters relating to financial security and compensation of the family of late Priyantha Kumara who was killed by a mob in Sialkot area, Pakistan last week.

Last week, a mob in the Wazirabad Road area in Sialkot had tortured Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana to death before burning his body in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy.

Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said in a press note that Peiris expressed confidence that the Pakistan Government would take the required steps that the family of late Priyantha Kumara gets justice.



Recalling the telephone call had with the Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday, the Minister said: "he offered his condolences and promised to make available to Sri Lanka all the information from the probe at the earliest".

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister also appreciated the intervention of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who has taken personal charge of this investigation and taken steps to immediately investigate the incident.

He also welcomed the announcement of the donation of USD 100,000 by the business community in Sialkot and the payment of the monthly salary of Priyantha Kumara to his widow. Peiris highlighted the fact that the Sri Lankan government is concerned about the future of the two children of the late Priyantha Kumara and the importance of receiving the payments on time.

He requested the Pakistan envoy to arrange a mechanism to ensure that the salary will be received by the family every month without any disruption. Conveying his heartfelt apologies for the incident, the Acting High Commissioner assured that the Government of Pakistan has taken the necessary steps for a full investigation and ensuring compensation for the family. (ANI)

