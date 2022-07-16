Colombo Expats Cultural Association donates dry rations worth SLR 80 mln to children of Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 16 (ANI): Standing in solidarity with the people in Sri Lanka, Colombo Expats Cultural Association (CECA) donated dry rations worth SLR 80 million to the Department of Probations and Child Care Services, said the High Commission of India in Colombo.



The aid included 100 days of dry ration (306,500 kgs) for 10,600 children living in 379 orphanages of Sri Lanka.

CECA is a multi-cultural organization with more than 160 active members. CECA has carried out many Corporate Social Responsibility Projects to serve the Sri Lankan community. CECA supplied dry rations to 52 different children's homes in the Western province during the April - May 2020 lockdown.

The Association also initiated "Santa Returns" last year, a programme to distribute toys and clothes to children's homes during Christmas. CECA is a vibrant community in Sri Lanka which is comprised of many expats from India, Bangladesh and Nepal. (ANI)

