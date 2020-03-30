Combating COVID-19: Bhutan increases quarantine period to 21 days

Thimphu [Bhutan], Mar 30 (ANI): Bhutan on Monday announced that the quarantine period will be extended for 21 days with effect from March 31 in view of coronavirus cases in the landlocked country.

The official Twitter account of Bhutanese Prime Minister said: "The government decides to increase the quarantine period to 21 days starting tomorrow. This is to ensure the highest preventive measure."

Bhutan so far has reported four positive cases of the coronavirus as per the Johns Hopkins University.

The first case in the Himalayan country was reported on March 5. He is a 76-year old tourist from the United States and had visited Assam before arriving in Bhutan. (ANI)

