Combating COVID-19: Nepal shuts cinema halls, cultural centres, other public places till April 30

Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar 18 (ANI): The Government of Nepal on Wednesday announced the closure of cinema halls, cultural centres, stadium, sports grounds, health clubs, museums, swimming pools and other places of recreational activities, till April 30 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The government has also set up a helpline to address queries about coronavirus and share information on the developing situation of the infection in the country.

Since March 13, the day the helpline was instituted, the number has received over 22,000 queries regarding the virus, according to the Kathmandu Post.

Nepal has also cancelled all expeditions to the Mount Everest. The China Tibet Mountaineering Association, the body that issues climbing permits, has cancelled all the expeditions from the northern side of the mountain due to the fast-spreading of the virus.

Nepal has so far reported only one case of COVID-19 so far. The patient has recovered. (ANI)

