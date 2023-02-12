Combing operations in PoK could lead to outflow of cadres into India

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], February 12 (ANI): Combing operations by security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) areas opposite India's Jammu region could lead to an outflow of cadres into the Indian side as has happened in the past.

India will, therefore, have to remain highly alert to avoid any cross-border infiltration and action on the Indian side.

Combing operations prove that besides Muzaffarabad, PoK cities and towns along the Line of Control (LoC) have been transformed into safe havens for terrorists from Afghanistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Kpk) and Punjab.

The operations also add credibility to the fears of the possibility of JeM, LeT and HM terrorists operating from the area adjacent to the LoC attempting to infiltrate into Kashmir.

There has been a significant deployment of troops for combing and search operations in various cities and towns of PoK including Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Bhimber, Sudhanoti, Baloch and Barnala.

These operations are directed against Afghan nationals, people of other nationalities from KPK, erstwhile FATA and Punjab residents who have been living illegally in the area.

The threat perception with regard to terrorist strikes by TTP, ISKP, Daesh, TLP and other hardliner terrorist outfits has gone up in Pakistan, particularly in Kpk, Balochistan, PoK, GB as well as in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.



According to TTP and ISKP-associated interlocutors, the organisations will cause more damage to the government in case dependency on western financial assistance (IMF, World Bank) was not given up.

The threat levels in Pakistan have gone up several folds with the US and UN issuing advisories for American and foreign nationals of other countries intending to visit Pakistan in the coming days.

Diplomats and foreign nationals already present in Pakistan have been asked not to visit Kpk, PoK and Balochistan. The UN security department has warned about the possibility of terrorist attacks on foreign diplomats and the Diplomatic Enclave as well.

Advisories issued for the Pakistan Army units operating in the areas advise them to remain alert and not to move about in uniform.

In PoK, the likelihood of Chinese engineers and staff working on various power projects becoming prime targets of TTP, ISKP and other terrorist outfits cannot be ruled out.

As a result, security arrangements for Chinese nationals are being beefed up over the last several days. All entry points of PoK have been fortified with additional contingents of police and other security agencies.

People and vehicles entering PoK are being subjected to strict scrutiny. PoK police are concentrating on ensuring the safety of Chinese engineers and workers deployed on the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project site and their residential colonies including Chhatar Kalas Colony near Muzaffarabad. (ANI)

