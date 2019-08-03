Commerce Secy pushes for market access-related issues with China

Beijing [China], Aug 3 (ANI): Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan pushed for some of the market access-related issues of various products such as milk and milk products during his meeting with the Vice Minister of China's Commerce Ministry, Wang Shouwen, on the sidelines of the Eighth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Intersessional Ministerial Meeting here on August 3.

"Wadhawan emphasised on RCEP agreement which would duly consider the existing level of the trade imbalance. He emphasised on larger exports of products like pharmaceuticals, sugar, rice, etc from India to China. He also used the opportunity to push for some of the market access-related issues of various products such as milk and milk products, pomegranate, soybean meal, okra, etc," an official press release stated.

"He also used the opportunity to flag issues pertaining to Indian service sector including IT and ITeS and issues pertaining to easing business visas by China to Indian business travelers. China's Vice Minister reaffirmed its commitment to address the trade imbalance," the statement added.

The official also greeted Hu Chunhua, the Chinese Vice Premier during the RCEP meeting on Saturday. India has contributed immensely in shaping the RCEP till date and has advocated an agreement which duly addresses the current level of trade imbalance, said Vikram Misri, the Indian Ambassador to China.

Wadhawan led the Indian delegation to the meeting held in Beijing from August 2 to August 3.

Apart from China, the Commerce Secretary held a string of meetings on RCEP sidelines with representatives from other countries like South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and ASEAN Economic Ministers, according to the Department of Commerce. (ANI)

