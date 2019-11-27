Committed to seeing those responsible for Mumbai terror attacks brought to justice: US

Washington [US], Nov 26 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday offered deepest sympathies to the families of the victims of the 2006 Mumbai terror attacks and said it is committed to seeing those responsible for these horrific acts brought to justice.

"On the 11th anniversary of the #MumbaiTerrorAttacks, our deepest sympathies to the families of the 166 innocent victims, including 6 US citizens. The U.S. honours their memories and is committed to seeing those responsible for these horrific acts brought to justice," US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a tweet.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks that injured over 300 and killed 166 people in India's financial capital.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. (ANI)

