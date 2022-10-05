Committee comprising ISI, IB DGs formed to probe PM House audio leaks in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 5 (ANI): Amid the continued cases of audio leaks in Pakistan, a committee has been constituted, comprising federal ministers and heads of intelligence agencies, to oversee the investigation into the matter, local media reported.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a high-powered committee to oversee the investigation into the leaks of conversations in the Prime Minister's House (PMO), Dawn newspaper reported.

Last month, a series of audio recordings of separate conversations purportedly featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, key leaders of the ruling PML-N, PTI chairman Imran Khan and former federal ministers surfaced on social media.

The leaks raised concerns about the security arrangements at the Prime Minister's House.



Apart from Shehbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's audio leaks in which he purportedly featured and his aides discussing a US cypher.

It is pertinent to mention that "US conspiracy" refers to the foreign conspiracy which Imran Khan termed as the conspiracy by the US to topple the PTI government and replace it with Shehbaz Sharif's government in Pakistan.

According to The News International, in the latest leaked audio, Imran Khan could be heard directing his then principal secretary that they should play with the "cypher issue without taking the name of the United States."

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has challenged the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League (N) to arrest him amid the controversy regarding the leaked audio continuing in the country.

Addressing a public gathering in Taxila, Punjab province on Sunday, the deposed leader said PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz wanted the cypher to disappear in a bid to hide the conspiracy hatched by PM Shehbaz Sharif's party. (ANI)

