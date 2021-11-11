'Common people impersonating as journalists flown out of Afghanistan'

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 11 (ANI): National Union of Journalists in Afghanistan has said that there has been vast fraud inside the country as common people impersonating as journalists were flown out of the country, local media reported.

The Union has claimed that non-journalistic bodies in Afghanistan have not only enlisted their close friends and relatives in the evacuation process as Afghan journalists but have also embezzled a large amount of national and international financial aids, The Khaama Press reported.

According to Afghan media outlet, the head of the Union Masroor Lutfi claimed that there are some media who are selling certificated Afghan journalists in the black market and added that the Union can substantiate the claim with documents.



"The so-called journalists' advocates in Afghanistan have never been journalists and they have been utilizing the names of journalists to take out relatives and friends," Lutfi claimed.

Lutfi further said that the National Union of Journalists has the ability and capacity to manage every international program for Afghan journalists and asked the international community to conduct their programs for Afghan journalists in coordination with the Union.

The claim comes as hundreds of Afghan journalists are still working on the ground and have received no support and aid from the international community while hundreds of others have been taken out utilizing the names of journalists and holding fabricated documents, The Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

