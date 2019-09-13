Ambassador Abhay Kumar met with President of Comoros Azali Assoumani on Thursday.
Ambassador Abhay Kumar met with President of Comoros Azali Assoumani on Thursday.

Comoros: Indian High Commissioner Abhay Kumar meets President Azali Assoumani

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:06 IST

Moroni [Comoros], Sept 13 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner Abhay Kumar on Thursday met Comoros President Azali Assoumani and held discussions over strengthening bilateral relations between New Delhi and Moroni.
"Ambassador Abhay Kumar had the honour of meeting Azali Assoumani, President of Comoros today to review the progress in bilateral relations between India and Comoros and ways to further strengthen it," tweeted Comoros">Indian Embassy of Comoros.

This is the second meeting between Kumar and Azali in last four months.
India and Comoros have always enjoyed close and friendly relations. Both countries have similarities of view on regional and global issues.
Comoros is a strategically located island in the Indian Ocean which looks over the Mozambique Channel. It is a member of International Solar Alliance and supports India's candidature for the permanent membership of the UN Security Council. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:53 IST

UNPO urges EU to designate Pak as violator of religious freedom

Geneva, [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Highlighting the deplorable conditions of minorities in Pakistan, the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) on Thursday urged the European Union to designate Islamabad as a violator of religious freedom.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 02:12 IST

Pak's plan for federal control over Karachi faces backlash,...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 13 (ANI): As Pakistan government is planning to take over the control of administrative affairs of Karachi, it has received fierce opposition from social media users across the country with people calling for a separate nation for Sindhis.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 00:21 IST

Indian High Commissioner to UK meets UP minister Satish Mahana

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam met Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Infrastructure and Industrial Development Satish Mahana here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:59 IST

Pradhan meets GECF Secretary-General, discusses trends in global...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 12 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Yury P. Sentyurin and discussed trends in global gas markets and energy transition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:32 IST

India, Thailand joint military exercise from September 16

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): MAITREE, the joint military exercise between India and Thailand, will be conducted at Foreign Training Node, Umroi, in Meghalaya, from September 16 to 29.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:32 IST

In Qatar, Dharmendra Pradhan discusses strengthening cooperation...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy and CEO Qatar Petroleum, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the hydrocarbons sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:10 IST

Opportunities immense for India, Switzerland to collaborate in...

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that there are opportunities for India and Switzerland to collaborate and connect in various sectors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:04 IST

Pak's gray listing expected to move to Black List by FATF in October

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): Media reports quoting a Pakistan official indicate that Pakistan's evaluation by the Asia Pacific Joint Group in Bangkok this week did not match up to its expectations. The unidentified official indicated that the group asked complex questions and did not seem to be sa

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:03 IST

Important to note how matter got resolved quickly: MEA on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): India on Thursday said that the standoff between its troops and their Chinese counterparts in Ladakh was resolved due to established mechanisms between the two countries and underlined it was important to note that the matter was resolved "quickly".

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:52 IST

India raises Pak-sponsored terrorism in J-K with UNHRC chief

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): A high-level Indian delegation led by MEA Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh on Thursday met UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and briefed her on the issue of Pakistan's continued efforts to destabilise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir thro

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:36 IST

Expect China to buy large amounts of agricultural products: Trump

Washington [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is expecting China to buy agriculture products "in large amounts."

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:16 IST

India, US armies conduct 'Exercise Yudh Abhyas'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): A joint military training, Exercise Yudh Abhyas - 2019 is being conducted at Joint Base Lewis Mc Chord, Washington DC, from September 5-18 as part of the ongoing Indo-US defence cooperation.

Read More
iocl