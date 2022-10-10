Complaint filed against Nepal PM Deuba's candidature for November polls

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 10 (ANI): A complaint has been lodged against Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's candidacy from Dadeldhura alleging that there is a difference between his date of birth in the citizenship documents and the electoral roll of the election commission.

Deuba's rival Karna Malla on Monday registered the complaint with the Electoral Office claiming the date of birth in the citizenship of Prime Minister Deuba and that the Electoral roll registered with the election commission was different.

Deuba who is contesting the lower house election which is slated for November had filed candidature on Sunday sending his spouse cum first lady Aarju Deuba Rana on his behalf.



"We have received the complaint. We will make a decision by tomorrow (Tuesday) over it," Chief Electoral Officer Balkrishna Wagle told ANI over the phone.

Deuba's date of birth in the citizenship has been mentioned as 31 Jestha 2003 BS (June 13, 1946) whereas in the electoral roll it has been mentioned as 31 Jestha 2002 BS (June 13, 1945).

Citing the difference in date of birth, the complainant has requested Election Commission to cancel his candidature.

The Office of the Prime Minister on its website also has mentioned the date of birth in Prime Minister's Biography as 13th June 1946 (AD). After filing the candidature on Sunday, the Election Commission (EC) gave time to give notices against candidates who have registered their candidature till 3 PM (Local Time) today.

The electoral commission said it plans to release the final list of candidates on Wednesday after completing the investigation and withdrawal of candidatures. (ANI)

