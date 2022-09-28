Complete loyalty to Xi, sole criterion for party Congress delegates' election

Hong Kong, September 28 (ANI): Ahead of the 20th Party Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) due to take place on October 16, the CCP completed the process of carefully selecting 2,296 loyal delegates to the Congress on the basis of complete loyalty to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This was done to ensure a trouble-free and dissent-free approval of the third term of power to Xi, reported The HK Post.

These delegates will represent more than 96 million party members and more than 4.9 million grass-roots party organizations, "bear the ardent expectations of the people of all ethnic groups in the country, and honourably attend the party's twentieth national congress"

The party bigwigs are happy that it will not face any problems from the elected delegates when the political, economic and international resolutions are put to vote, reported The HK Post.

The agenda says, "(they) meet the requirements stipulated by the CPC Central Committee, are highly qualified ideologically and politically, possess and demonstrate good work styles and moral conduct, are competent in discussing state affairs, and have made remarkable achievements in their work."

Meanwhile, Xinhua in its reports left none in doubt that principles of democracy were conspicuous by their absence when the selection process was underway, reported The HK Post.



"Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the delegates were elected in accordance with the Party Constitution, the CPC Central Committee's requirements, adopting methods required by the CPC Central Committee. The process upheld the Party's nature and purpose, adhered to and enhanced the Party's overall leadership, and fully embodied intraparty democracy."

An editorial in the People's Daily issues a sermon to the delegates that their duty begins and ends with expressing loyalty to President and General Secretary Xi Jinping.

"Take the lead to deeply understand the decisive significance of the Two Establishments, strengthen the 'four consciousness' and 'four self-confidence', in order to achieve the two safeguards; study and implement the spirit of the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping at the symposium for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels on July 26; study, understand and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era;' organically combine Party history study with understanding ideas around strengthening Party spirit; strengthen ideals and beliefs, continuously enhance political judgement, understanding, and execution, and maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics, and actions."

The editorial clarifies to all Chinese people that there is no ambiguity, whatsoever, over the continuity of President Xi at the helm. In fact, according to the editorial, that is the only essence the congress would like to propagate.

It says, "We firmly believe that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, and through the joint efforts of all deputies, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will surely turn into a congress of unity, victory, and progress, in order to realize the second centenary."

The task of the delegates after the party congress concludes is already made known to them, reported The HK Post.

"After the congress, the deputies should take the lead in studying and publicizing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and actively guide the party members and the masses to unify their thoughts and actions to the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, to implement the major decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and to do a solid and effective job in various tasks, and effectively play a good representative role." (ANI)

