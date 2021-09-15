Concerned India says UN resolution 2593 brought to prevent terror groups like LeT, Jaish from using Afghan soil

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India has reiterated its concerns on developments in Afghanistan and its impact on security amid fears that Afghan soil may be used by Pakistan based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), against India.

During India's UNSC presidency last month, a UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2593 was passed. This resolution demands that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to finance terrorist acts including terror outfits LeT and JeM.

Speaking at a school symposium, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla explained, "UNSCR 2593 unequivocally demands that Afghan territory not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts; and specifically refers to terrorist individuals proscribed by the UN Security Council, including LeT and JeM. The resolution also sets expectations on safe passage and secure departure of Afghans and all foreign nationals from Afghanistan."

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had said that UNSCR 2593 should be the driving principle of the international community's approach related to Afghanistan.

While addressing the symposium, Foreign Secretary Shringla said there is recognition of the need to uphold human rights, including of women and minorities, and to encourage all parties for an inclusive, negotiated political settlement.

"There is reaffirmation for responding to the desire of Afghans to sustain and build on Afghanistan's gains over the last twenty years."

"Our collective approach has been articulated by UNSCR 2593. It is only by remaining true to the principles professed therein that we can make a meaningful contribution to Afghanistan at this time. We expect the international community to remain both responsive and united at a time of crisis," he added. (ANI)