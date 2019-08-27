Concerns raised over the use of school children for organising protests in PoK

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Aug 27 (ANI): Concerns have been expressed over the abuse of school children here in organising protests without the prior consent of their parents.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Commissioner of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Isfaq Basir, a local, has stated that a massive crowd gathered in the vicinity of Nalochi bridge here on August 27.

"Majority of the crowd comprised school going kids of whom the applicant is very much sure that the consent was not taken from their parents," Basir wrote in the letter accessed by ANI.

"No parents would have given their consent to send their children for a public demonstration in a civilised country," added the letter.

The applicant further requested the authorities to "take notice" of the act of each and every school, which is using children for organizing protests without taking their parents' prior approval.

He said that the children who were sent to the schools for the study were being used in holding demonstrations in "an inhuman way." (ANI)

