Conflict in Eastern Ukraine must not be solved militarily: Kremlin

Moscow [Russia], December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The conflict in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas must not be resolved by military means as the country's statehood will be at stake, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.



"Undoubtedly," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster when asked if a military escalation in Donbas could be hazardous for Ukraine's statehood, adding that "this is something President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin talked about on multiple occasions and this is something that Kiev knows perfectly well and Washington knows perfectly well." (ANI/Sputnik)

