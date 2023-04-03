Congress MP Tharoor urges EAM Jaishankar to "cool a little bit" after he slams West for commenting on India's internal matters

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Responding to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks on the Western countries, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday urged him to "cool a little bit" after the latter criticised the West over its "bad habit" of commenting on other countries.

"We need not be so thin-skinned, I think it's very important that as govt we take something in stride. If we react to every comment, we are doing ourselves a disservice. I will strongly urge EAM Jaishankar to cool a little bit," said Tharoor.

Earlier on Sunday, Jaishankar during 'Meet and Greet' interaction organised by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan with over 500 young voters, joggers and visitors at Cubbon Park, criticized the West for its habit of commenting on internal matters of other countries.

"The West thinks it has a God-given right to comment on internal matters of other countries," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar said, "I will give you the truthful answer (on why we see West commenting on India). There are two reasons. It is because the West has a bad habit of commenting on others. They somehow think it is some kind of God-given right. They will have to learn only by experience that if they keep doing this, other people will also start commenting and they will not like it when it happens. And I see that happening."

He added, "The second part of the truth - In our arguments, you are inviting the people to comment on you. Then more and more people are tempted to comment. We also need to stop giving generous invitations to the world saying there are problems in India, and (urging) America and the world (by saying), why are you standing by doing nothing? So if somebody from here goes and says why are you standing by and saying nothing, then obviously they are going to comment. Part of the problem is them, and part of the problem is us. And I think both need fixing."

Jaishankar's remark came after Germany and US reacted to the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament.



Germany on Thursday said that it has taken note of the verdict of the first instance of suspension from Parliament of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"We have taken note of the verdict of the first instance against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict," a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said during a press briefing that was aired on German state-owned international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).

Earlier this week US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US is watching Rahul Gandhi's case in Indian courts.

"Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy, and we're watching Mr Gandhi's (Rahul Gandhi) case in Indian courts," he said addressing a press briefing in Washnigton.

Notably, Rahul was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after a Gujarat Court convicted him in a 2019 defamation case for a remark using the surname 'Modi'. The court sentenced the Congress leader to 2 years imprisonment. The sentence was later suspended for 30 days during which Rahul can appeal against his conviction.

The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by former BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

After the disqualification of Rahul's membership from the Lok Sabha, the Congress has been vocal in protests all over the country. The grand old party has been making an effort to rally like-minded Opposition players around it in the wake of Rahul's loss membership of in the Lower House.

Rahul's disqualification is the latest in a series of flashpoints between the Congress and the ruling BJP, with a united Opposition calling it a ploy to divert public attention from the Adani issue.

Rahul Gandhi was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 from Wayanad in Kerala. The party has said that it will challenge the Surat court verdict in a higher court. (ANI)

