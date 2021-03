Consignment of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Yemen

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): A flight carrying a consignment of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines landed in Yemen on Wednesday under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed.



"Arrival in Aden. Made in India vaccines land in Yemen. #VaccineMaitri," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has provided COVID-19 vaccines to over 70 countries.

Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar are among many countries that were aided by India during the pandemic. (ANI)