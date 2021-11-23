Hong Kong, November 23 (ANI): The concentration of power in the hands of Chinese President Xi Jinping may not fare well for the foreign and economic prospects of China.

Xi become China's all-powerful leader after the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) adopted a historic resolution to celebrate its "major achievements and historic experiences". The resolution not only permits a third term for Xi but may also pave the way for him to rule China for life.

The HK Post said that consolidation of power in Xi's hand can be disastrous for China.

This makes other Chinese leaders with ambitions wary as well as concerns China's neighbours and the west block since the communist country has seen a rapid enhancement in military capabilities and aggression under Xi's rule.

Xi holds all top civil and military positions. Experts believe that Xi would serve for at least another 10 years, which means the incumbent Politburo members lose the chance of promotions.



Xi has become the chairman of everything in China and continues to hold control of every aspect of governance, thus doing away with the collective leadership and consensus-based policymaking, reported HK Post.

Moreover, China under Xi's rule has seen increasing quarrels with its neighbours such as South East Asian countries and Japan and South Korea over territorial rights in the South China Sea and East China sea. Moreover, it has locked horns with India in Ladakh, which saw bloody skirmishes.

Also, the oppression of Tibetans, Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, people in Hong Kong, and military threats to Taiwan has tarnished China's image as imperialists and hegemonic power, reported HK Post.

The result of Xi's foreign and military policies is leading most of China neighbours to join the western block. Japan, India, Australia- all major powers in the Indo-Pacific region have created platforms that aim to isolate and challenge China with the help of the US and its allies.

Mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, recent unprecedented power crisis, fights with global powers aided by the heightened nationalism by Xi is going to have negative effects on China economy, reported HK Post. (ANI)

