Control rooms set up in Hungary, Romania, Poland, Slovakia to facilitate Indians leaving Ukraine

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said control rooms have been set up in Hungary, Romania and some other countries to facilitate the Indian citizens who are leaving Ukraine.

"We have set up control rooms in Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Romania. All this information is out in the public domain," Shringla told a media briefing here.

Answering a query, he said a number of chief secretaries have spoken to him about people from their states in Ukraine.

"States are concerned about students, citizens from their states who are in Ukraine. We are coordinating very closely in that regard. It is only fair to tell you that we have set up control rooms and teams all over," he said.

"Early in the day, whoever contacted me, I immediately sent out the details to them. Our external publicly division has put all this out in the public domain. We are in close touch with all concerned who have a stake in this issue whether it is family or state governments," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Putin said on Thursday morning that special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences". (ANI)