Cop killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in Pakistan's North Waziristan

A police constable was killed and two cops and a soldier sustained injuries when terrorists opened fire on the office of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and three security check-posts in Hamzuni area late night in North Waziristan tribal district, according to News International.

Further, as a result, Saddar Jan, a cop guarding the PTCL office was killed while two other policemen sustained injuries. The names of injured policemen could not be ascertained. (ANI)

