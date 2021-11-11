COP26: Indian teenage girl credited for Solar Ironing Cart exhorts world to move towards clean energy

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu, who was recognised as the Earth Day Network Rising Star 2021 (USA) for her idea of 'Solar Ironing Cart', urged the world to move towards clean energy during the recently concluded COP 26, the Ministry of Science and Technology informed on Thursday.

Vinisha Umashankar, a class 10 student from Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu, received the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam IGNITE Awards, for her mobile ironing cart, which uses solar panels to power a steam iron box, is now an inspiration for the world for her speech at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

"I am not here to speak about the future, I am the future," she said encouraging the world to move towards renewable energy and accelerating the journey which started with the innovation in 2019.



The prototype of Vinisha's mobile ironing cart which uses solar panels to power a steam iron box has been developed by National Innovation Foundation (NIF) - India in the year 2019, the Ministry of Science said in a release. A key benefit of the solar ironing cart is that it eliminates the need for coal for ironing bringing about a welcome shift towards clean energy.

"End users can move around and offer services at doorstep for increasing their daily earning. The ironing cart can also be fitted with a coin-operated GSM PCO, USB charging points and mobile recharging which can fetch extra income. It is an ingenious solar-powered alternative for the millions of charcoal burning ironing carts for pressing clothes and can benefit the workers and their families. The device can also be powered by pre-charged batteries, electricity or diesel-powered generator in the absence of sunlight," said the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Vinisha's efforts have made India stand out as a country which brings innovative solutions for the climate change problem. Prominent world leaders like the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi; Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson; President of USA Joe Biden; Prince William, founder of The Earthshot Prize; John Kerry, the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) from USA; The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Noted philanthropist Michael Bloomberg amongst others were audience to her speech which is attracting a global appreciation. (ANI)

