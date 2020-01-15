COP26 President Claire O'Neill to spell out UK's vision on climate action at Raisina Dialogue

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Claire O'Neill, UK President of the 2020 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), is expected to set out her country's vision on climate action at the ongoing Raisina Dialogue 2020 in the national capital and outline India's crucial role in the sector.

A high-level delegation from the UK is in New Delhi this week for the three-day conclave which began on Tuesday.

"Claire O'Neill, UK President of the 2020 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), leads the delegation, and will speak at Raisina. She is expected to set out the UK's vision for a successful year of climate action, highlight the crucial role that India is playing and discuss the importance of working together in partnership on these shared challenges," a statement from the British High Commission said.

This is O'Neill's first overseas visit after taking the role of COP president.

She is accompanied in India by senior officials working on climate change in the British government, including Catherine Bremner, Director of International Climate and Energy at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Bremner will speak at Raisina about the e-mobility revolution, including the 'Road to Zero Strategy', which sets out the UK's ambition for at least 50 per cent of new car sales to be ultra-low emission by 2030.

Sir Dominic Asquith, British High Commissioner to India, said, "The UK is here in force at Raisina this week. The strong climate focus of our delegation shows how important this agenda is to the UK. This is Claire O'Neill's first overseas visit in her role as COP President - that speaks volumes about how crucial UK-India collaboration will be over the next year and beyond."

"It is not just climate. The range of expertise within this delegation -- from environment and finance to defence and development -- demonstrates the breadth of opportunities for UK-India collaboration. We are natural partners, with common interests in addressing common challenges. I am confident we will hear this repeated from experts on both sides this week."

The official UK delegation at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 includes -- Admiral Tony Radakin, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, who will be discussing the Indo-Pacific with counterparts from India, Japan, Australia and France.

Gareth Bayley, Prime Minister's Special Representative on Afghanistan and Pakistan and Director of South Asia and Afghanistan at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), will participate in a panel on counterterrorism with India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Joanna Roper, FCO's Special Envoy for Gender Equality, will discuss how women leaders are scripting stories of change and affecting political outcomes around the world.

Rachel Glennerster, Chief Economist, Department for International Development, who will explore how communities and civil society can mobilise to reclaim control over the development debate.

Lastly, Veda Poon, Director International Finance, Her Majesty's Treasury, will discuss the international economy and multilateralism in a panel on trade, together with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

Other senior attendees from the UK at Raisina include -- Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, Rafaello Pantucci, Director International Security Studies, Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies, and Robin Niblett, Director, Chatham House. (ANI)

