Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan close to 3,000

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 4 (ANI): Afghan health authorities on Monday said that 190 positive cases have been recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, which escalated the country's total infections to 2,894.

The 190 new coronavirus case were reported in Paktia (41), Herat (30), Kandahar (25), Kabul (24), Balkh (17), Nangarhar (13), Laghman (11), Farah (9), Sar-e-Pul (6), Kunar (5), Zabul (3), Paktika (2), Khost (1), Uruzgan (1), Helmand (1) and Nimruz (1), Tolo News reported quoting Deputy Public Health Minister Wahid Majroh.

Majroh said that five additional deaths have been reported in the provinces of Herat (1), Kabul (1), Paktia (2) and Wardak (1) in the past 24 hours.

Majroh added that the threat of the coronavirus is currently at its "highest level" in the country.

The number of reported recoveries in the country is 345, while the tally of deaths stands at 90.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 247,497, and 3,507,424 have been infected with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

