Coronavirus cases in Canada surges past 10,000; death toll stands at 111

Toronto [Canada], April 2 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada increased to 10,466, while the death toll increased to 111, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters on Thursday.

"I'll start with an update on the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada. There are now 10,466 cases, including 111 deaths," Tam said.

The numbers reflect previously identified cases and there may be more infected members at large, Tam added.

Data released by Canada's public health agency - overseen by Tam - pegs the number of deaths at 127.

Canada's province of Quebec remains the hardest hit in the country with 4,611 confirmed cases. Officials have attributed the spike to Quebec's increased testing capacity.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 965,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, and over 48,500 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

