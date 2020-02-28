Representative image
Coronavirus cases in France double to 38

ANI | Updated: Feb 28, 2020 02:04 IST

Paris [France], Feb 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France has risen to 38, Minister of Social Affairs and Health Olivier Veran said Thursday.
Earlier statistics indicated 18 cases.
According to the Health Ministry, 12 new cases are linked to an infected patient from the Oise region. (Sputnik/ANI)

