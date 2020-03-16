Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 94

Karachi (Sindh) [Pakistan], Mar 16 (ANI): Pakistan's southern province of Sindh on Monday reported 41 new cases of the novel coronavirus, marking the single largest surge so far that took the number of confirmed cases in the province to 76 and the national tally to 94.

Four of the 41 new cases were reported in provincial capital Karachi, while the remaining 37 cases involve those who arrived in Sukkur from the Taftan border with Iran, ARY News reported, citing Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Murtaza Wahab.

A total of 25 people so far have been tested positive in Karachi alone, province's Health Department said in a tweet.

"Sindh Health Department has 25 cases from Karachi, 1 case from Hyderabad and 50 cases from Taftan, Iran. Which brings the total number of case to 76 in the province out of which 2 have recovered and 74 are still under treatment," tweeted the department.

Globally, the virus, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed more than 6000 people, while more than 150,000 others have been affected in over 130 countries. (ANI)

