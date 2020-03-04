Coronavirus cases outside of China surge to 10,000: WHO

Geneva [Switzerland], Mar 4 (Sputnik/ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered over 1,700 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection outside of China while the total number of infected people have exceeded 10,000.

The WHO said, in its coronavirus disease situation report, that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 1,792 to 10,566 in 72 countries.

It said the death toll outside of China had gone up by 37 to 166.

According to the WHO, the number of confirmed cases in China stands at 80,304, the death count has reached 2,946.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased by 1,922 to 90,870. (Sputnik/ANI)

