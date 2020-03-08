Coronavirus: China reports 27 deaths on Saturday

Beijing [China], Mar 8 (ANI): As many as 27 people died from coronavirus in mainland China on March 7, the authorities said on Sunday. With this, the total death toll now stands at 3,097.

As per the National Health Commission, over 1,660 people have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered individuals to 57,065 in China, reported Sputnik.

Currently, there are 80,695 confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China. Of the 20,500 people who are currently undergoing treatment, more than 5,260 of them are in serious condition.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently 101,927 coronavirus cases worldwide. There have been 413 deaths from the coronavirus disease outside of China as over 90 countries have been affected by the virus. (ANI).