Coronavirus confirmed cases rise to 2,931 in S. Korea

Seoul [South Korea], Feb 29 (ANI): At least 594 new cases of coronavirus has been registered in South Korea, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 2,931, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

Adding that 27 people have recovered from coronavirus, KCDC stated that 16 people have lost their lives in the country, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, South Korea had raised the level of the epidemiological threat alert from 'orange' to 'red.'

As per the latest data, the death toll in China has mounted to 2,835.

The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency and said the global risk level remains high. (ANI)

