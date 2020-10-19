Coronavirus death toll in Moscow surpasses 6,000

Moscow [Russia], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Over 50 COVID-19 patients have died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's total coronavirus death toll to more than 6,000, the city's coronavirus response centre said in a statement.

"Another 51 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the response centre said late on Sunday.

On Saturday, Moscow registered 52 new coronavirus deaths, while on Friday 54 new deaths were reported.



The city's total COVID-19 death toll now stands at 6,009.

Russia reported 15,099 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 4,610 of them registered in Moscow.

Russia now has a total of 1,399,334 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's total COVID-19 death toll stands at 24,187. (ANI/Sputnik)

