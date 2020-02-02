Coronavirus death toll mounts to 304 in China

Hubei [China], Feb 02 (ANI): The death toll from coronavirus on Sunday reached 304 following 45 new deaths in China's Hubei Province, NHK reported citing health authorities.

The virus originated in Wuhan city in December and has since then spread to various cities around the world. The confirmed cases of coronavirus in China have now surged past 14,000.

China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year.

Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and seven Asian countries besides China.

Several countries have sped up the evacuation process after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health crisis. (ANI)