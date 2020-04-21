Coronavirus: Healthcare system in PoK collapsing

Muzaffarabad [PoK], April 21 (ANI): The healthcare system in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), which was already in very bad state due to state apathy, is now collapsing under the COVID-19 outbreak.

The region, which has already registered 50 corona cases, is struggling to provide treatment to patients suffering from other diseases and healthcare related problems.

In a viral video from Muzaffarabad, a patient with fractured leg is seen being moved to hospital on a bed due to lack of ambulances.

This reflects the state of the healthcare system in PoK.

The region, which has a large number of people settled abroad, lacks proper laboratories and testing kits for COVID-19 suspects.

The suspected Coronavirus patients are seen complaining about the absence of doctors and other medical staff at the so-called COVID-19 clinics set up by the government in PoK.

As the government has implemented lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the people are suffering because of the unavailability of food and medical supplies.

Sources told ANI that people are running short on food supplies. A bag of 20 kg of flour which was priced at under 700 Pakistani rupees before the virus outbreak struck the region is now being sold at more than Rs. 1,200.

Sirajul Haq, Ameer Jamat-e-Islami, who runs Al-Khidmat foundation, said, "In Pakistan, there is no coordination among the federal and provincial governments. Every government is thinking in its own way. The opposition and ruling government also have no understanding of how to deal with the situation".

He added, "We tried our level best to provide our experts, doctors, ambulances and other facilities to the government, but failed to get any positive response."

Pakistan has seen its highest rise in deaths in a single day from the coronavirus, with 17 new cases taking the country's death toll to at least 192, according to government data.

Monday also saw the highest single-day rise in cases in Pakistan, with 705 confirmed cases taking the country's tally to 9,214. (ANI)

