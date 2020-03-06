Coronavirus: Indian fishermen stranded in Iran are in good health, says MoS V Muraleedharan

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that the Indian fishermen stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran are in good health.

He informed that the Indian Embassy in Iran has reached out to them for all possible help.

"Based on various requests our Embassy @India_in_Iran reached out to Indian fishermen, including from Kerala, stuck in Kish Island & Assaluyeh. All are in good health. Their basic requirements are met. Embassy is in constant touch!," said Muraleedharan in a tweet.

Earlier this week, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging him to direct Indian embassy officials in Iran to take necessary steps for the evacuation of more than a hundred Indian fishermen stranded in Iran amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has reached 3,513, while the death toll from the infection has risen to 107.

The Friday prayer has also been cancelled in all Iranian cities due to the 'fear of the coronavirus spread among worshipers,' Namaki said.

Iran is amongst the countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

