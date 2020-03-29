Coronavirus : Nepal extends lockdown till April 7

Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar 29 (ANI): Lockdown imposed in Nepal in the backdrop of COVID-19 has been extended till April 7.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held on Sunday. The lockdown was set to end on March 31.

Earlier on Sunday, Nepal also extended the suspension of international flights till April 15 as a part of the measures that the country has taken to contain the spread of the virus.

"The ban has been extended for two weeks in the wake of increasing infection inside the nation as well as the dire situation in the world," Secretary at Prime Minister's Office, Ram Narayan Bidari confirmed ANI over the phone.

On March 20, Prime Minister K.P Sharma Oli announced to halt all flights from March 22 to March 31, a decision that follows a move by the High-Level Coordination Committee to halt all incoming passengers from 55 countries in Europe, the UK, the Gulf countries, West Asia, and Turkey.

On Saturday, Nepal had confirmed its fifth positive coronavirus case.

Out of five patients that have tested positive, four have been in isolation in hospital and one patient has recovered fully and has been discharged. (ANI)

