Coronavirus scare: Restaurants in Karachi close dine-in option to encourage social distancing

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar 17 (ANI): Amid the surging cases of coronavirus-infection in the country, restaurants in Karachi, capital of Sindh province in southeast Pakistan, are closing their dine-in options to encourage social distancing in an effort to stop the rapid spreading of the virus.

"Given the current situation in regards to Covid-19, TestKitchen will be closed for Dine-In from Tuesday, 17th March onwards until further notice. Only Takeaway will be available. We are trying to observe social distancing and keep our staff as well as our patrons safe and thank you for your understanding during this time," read a statement by the restaurant, the first to float such measures in the city, cited by Dawn.

The restaurant, located in downtown Karachi and renown for its baked dishes, patisserie and coffee among the city-dwellers, also posted the message on social media to ensure it can reach out the as many customers as possible.

"We believe that the best way to minimize the risk to our customers and employees is by temporarily closing for dine-in, effective as of 17th March 2020. We have however decided to remain open for delivery and take-away as we continually provision to adhere with WHO guidelines for restaurants when dealing with hygiene, staff and food handling," read another message from Thyme restaurant.

"We have closed our dine in space for the safety of our customers and our staff members. For your next order - You may get our menu online..." read a post from No Lies Fries restaurant, which was further followed by a fourth message from the luxurious Garden Bistro restaurant, "In view of the escalating Covid-19 outbreak in Karachi, Garden Bistro will temporarily cease dine-in services from Wednesday. We are a small business, and it has not been easy for us to take this decision. Please support us during this unprecedented closure."

According to Express Tribune, provincial authorities on Tuesday confirmed 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh and Punjab, pushing the country's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 194.

The Sindh government has banned public gatherings, shut down educational institutions, postponed religious celebrations and closed shrines, marriage halls, cinemas, gyms, social clubs etc. Punjab government is said to have made a similar decision.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also scheduled to address his nation to initiate necessary measures for containing the killer bug. (ANI)

