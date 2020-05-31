Coronavirus tally nears 35000 in Singapore

Singapore, May 31 (Sputnik/ANI): Singapore has registered 518 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours taking the tally to 34,884, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"As of 31 May 2020 ... the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 518 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Based on our investigations so far, there are three cases in the community, all of whom are Singaporeans/Permanent Residents," the statement said.

On Saturday, the country's health authorities reported 506 new cases of the infection. Since late April, the daily increase has not exceeded 1,000. The bulk of new infections is being registered among foreign workers.

In early May, the city-state allowed certain businesses to reopen, provided that stringent hygiene standards are met. A phased plan to ease the coronavirus restrictions will be implemented starting June 2. (ANI)

