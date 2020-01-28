Coronavirus toll reaches 106 in China

Beijing [China], Jan 28 (ANI): The death toll from novel coronavirus in China skyrocketed to 106 on Tuesday.

Chinese health authorities on Tuesday announced that 4,515 confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in 30 provincial-level regions by the end of Monday.

Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that the 2020 spring semester for schools will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

The virus originated in Wuhan city of China in December and has since then spread to various cities around the world.

China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year.

Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and seven Asian countries besides China.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged that the respiratory illness, which has been traced to the city of Wuhan, is an emergency in China. (ANI)

