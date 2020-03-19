Coronavirus travel restrictions leave over 90 Indians stranded in Singapore

Singapore, Mar 19 (ANI): Over 90 Indians are stranded at Singapore's Changi Airport and unable to get back home due to the travel restrictions imposed by India in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, the Indian High Commission said here on Thursday.

"Quick response from the Indian government to permit them to return. The High Commission officers are at airport to assist them," the commission said.

Singapore's health ministry today confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases, including 24 that are imported, according to The Strait Times.

All of the imported cases were returning residents and long-term pass holders. They had travelled to Europe -- currently the epicentre of the virus -- as well as to other places such as North America and parts of Asia.

This brings the total number of infected patients here to 345. (ANI)