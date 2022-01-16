Corruption rife in Pak jails: Human Rights Ministry's report

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): A report presented by Pakistan's Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Saturday revealed that corruption is rife in the country's jails.

As per the reports, influential prisoners are being accommodated with luxuries and perks in return for heavy amounts of money, Geo News reported.

The ministry's officials visited the jails and a report has been provided to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The report recommends that the jail administration be trained with regard to human rights, reported Geo News.



The report stated that the jail administration faces severe political pressure.

As per MoHR, under pressure from the interior ministry, the administration also facilitates the transfer of prisoners to Adiala Jail from Mianwali and Jhelum prisons, reported Geo News.

It further stated that a prisoner provided evidence of money transfers to the jail administration. Moreover, his brother provided proof of a Rs 140,000 transfer to a jail orderly.

According to the report, prison officials are unaware of human rights and the meeting register also reflects the bias when it comes to certain prisoners.

It was further revealed that markedly different conditions are portrayed to officials during their visits, whereas in reality things are different, reported Geo News. (ANI)

