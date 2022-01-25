'Corruption' rising in Pak's Balochistan province, Minister stages walkout from assembly session

Quetta [Pakistan], January 25 (ANI): A Minister in Pakistan's Balochistan province has staged a walkout from the provincial assembly session on Monday alleging corruption and irregularities in the recruitment process in agriculture and food departments, said a media report.

"Deserving youths were deprived of selection by adopting discrimination in the recruitment process," said Minister for Science and Technology in Balochistan province Mubeen Ahmed Khilji, claiming that the agriculture and food departments hired outsiders whose names were not included in the list of candidates, according to Dawn.

"As a protest, I walk out against this discrimination and injustice," said the Minister.



Khilji also warned that if notice was not taken, he would hold a press conference to disclose all wrongdoings committed in the recruitment process with proof.

After some time, Minister Khilji returned to the house, stating that he protested against the recruitment made by the agriculture department during the tenure of the previous government, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch also clarified the position of his Ministry on the issue and said: " I am not accountable for what happened in the previous government."

The interferences were made in every constituency and "maybe these posts were booked," said province's Senior Finance Minister Noor Dummar agreeing with Mubeen Khilji.

The allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process is a matter of concern, said province's Minister for Planning and Development Zahoor Buledi stressing that millions of Pakistani youth are unemployed and the province has 20,000 to 30,000 vacancies. "Immediate relief can be given to the unemployed youth from government jobs," he added. (ANI)

