Countries spreading religious hatred, supporting cross-border terrorism amid pandemic: India

New York [US], November 18 (ANI): Taking a veiled dig at Pakistan, India on Tuesday said that some countries are taking advantage of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to spread "divisive hatred" to other parts of the world on the basis of religion and are continuing their support to cross-border terrorism to kill innocent people.

New Delhi urged the United Nations to "speak decisively" and not "take sides with one group of religions vis-a-vis the others or justify terrorism in any way" and called on the particular countries to stop spreading antisemitism, stops spreading hatred, and stop dividing the world on the basis of religion.

Speaking at an antisemitism event of the World Jewish Congress, Indian Permanent Representative at the United Nations, TS Tirumurti highlighted the case of Israeli toddler Moshe Holtzberg who was saved by his Indian caregiver during 2008 Mumbai terror attack when Pakistani terrorists killed both his parents.

The envoy said that India condemns all forms of antisemitism and all forms of discrimination on religious grounds anywhere in the world.



"India condemns all forms of antisemitism and all forms of discrimination on religious grounds anywhere in the world. We now have countries taking advantage of the ongoing pandemic, and spreading divisive hatred to other parts of the world on the basis of religion. COVID has not prevented them from supporting cross-border terrorism to kill innocent people and spread religious hatred," Tirumurti said.

"We call on those countries to stop spreading antisemitism, stops spreading hatred, and stop dividing the world on the basis of religion. We ask them to look inwards to promote harmony within their own societies, stop sectarian violence and ensure the protection of minorities. We believe it is important for the United Nations to speak decisively and not take sides with one group of religions vis-a-vis the others or justify terrorism in any way. I thank the organizers for giving me an opportunity to say a few words," he added.

Tirumurti was speaking during an event which was organised by World Jewish Congress to address the scourge of antisemitism. He said that India has had a thriving Jewish community for more than 2,000 years, adding that the Jewish community is an integral part of "the pluralistic fabric of India and they enrich this fabric as much as any other community in this river called Indian civilisation".

"I come from a country which is home to all major religions of the world. We ourselves gave birth to several religions, the most prominent of them being Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism and Jainism. I also come from a country which does not have any trace of antisemitism. India has had a thriving Jewish community for more than 2,000 years," he said.

"There have been numerous milestones in this more than 2,000 years of the Jewish community in India. In November 2008, the whole of India prayed for baby Moshe Holtzberg, who was saved by his Indian caregiver from the dastardly terrorist attack in Mumbai by Pakistani terrorists," he added. (ANI)

