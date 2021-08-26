Country aims to withdraw its troops as soon as possible: Turkish Defence Ministry

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 26 (ANI): Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Thursday informed that the country plans to withdraw its troops as soon as possible from war-torn Afghanistan.

These Turkish troops are providing security at the Hamid Karzai International Airport amid the tense situation in the country and they are "trying their best to implement evacuation plans at the Kabul International Airport despite extraordinary conditions and congestion," Daily Subah reported citing the Defence Minister.

Turkey has aimed to ensure that the evacuation mission going on at the airport goes ahead smoothly, Akar said.



On Wednesday, Akar had also informed that Turkish armed forces have started leaving Afghanistan and the decision has been taken after evaluating the current situation and conditions.

The first plane carried 345 Turkish military staff including civilian personnel is expected to land in the capital Ankara at 11:45 am local time, Daily Subah reported.

Earlier in June, in Turkish Defence Ministry has agreed to deploy 500 hundred soldiers at the Hamid Karzai International airport amid the US troop withdrawal from the country.

At that time, the Taliban had also opposed Turkey's proposal to guard Kabul airport and said that Ankara must leave Afghanistan as per the 2020 deal. (ANI)

